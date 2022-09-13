Kolkata: Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari was detained on Monday while trying to visit Santragachi during the party's march to state secretariat Nabanna'. BJP MP Locket Chatterjee and party leader Rahul Sinha were also detained and whisked away in a prison van.

Suvendu Adhikari detained by police

They were stopped in front of police training school at the approach to the Second Hooghly Bridge near the secretariat. BJP supporters from across West Bengal started arriving in Kolkata and neighbouring Howrah on Tuesday morning to take part in the saffron party's 'Nabanna Abhijan' (march to secretariat) to protest against alleged corrupt practices of the TMC government. (PTI)