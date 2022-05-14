Jamuria (West Bengal): An youth was killed in the Jamuria town of West Bengal's West Bardhaman district on Friday while trying to stop a fight between catering staff and family members of the groom on Friday night. Two more persons sustained serious injuries during the clash.

The incident took place during a marriage party where a section of the invitees got involved in a brawl with the catering staff over the quality of their service. Police sources said that the deceased Haran Robi Chowdhury (29), sustained a serious head injury, after being hit by a stick while trying to stop the clash.

Upon being informed about the incident, personnel from Jamuria Police Station reached the spot and brought the situation under control. The body of the deceased has been sent for postmortem and further investigation is going on.