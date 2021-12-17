Kolkata: West Bengal has topped the chart on the “Index of Foundational Literacy and Numeracy,” released by the government body of Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister Modi on Thursday.

The report prepared by the Institute of Competitiveness is an indication of literacy among children below 10 years of age in the different states of the country.

Expressing her happiness, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has issued a Twitter statement where she has congratulated the teachers, teaching assistants, and guardians for this achievement of the state.

State education department sources said that this achievement is really historic for the state.

The development brought a lot of cheer for the West Bengal government and the ruling Trinamool Congress just before Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) polls scheduled on December 19, 2021.

The said report has been prepared on the basis of 41 points and five parameters. These five parameters are education infrastructure, scope, basic health, education results, and administrative system.

On the basis of five parameters, West Bengal has been granted the topmost chart in the said index. The index has been divided into four major categories namely large states, small states, Union territories, and northeastern states. West Bengal has secured the topmost slots among the major states. The total score of West Bengal on this count is 58.

Kerala topped the list for small states, Lakshadweep among the Union territories, and Mizoram among the northeastern states. According to the report, the scope for education among children for 10 years had been the best in West Bengal. West Bengal has also secured the topmost slot in the parameter of basic education.