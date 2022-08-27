Kolkata: The rift between the ration dealers and the state government over the allocation of the 'ration at doorstep' scheme continues. The State Food Department's decision could not mitigate the anger of the ration dealers in the ensuing conflict.

However, the latest move to allow ration dealers to sell non-PD items from shops may somewhat please them. It means, along with rice, wheat, flour, sugar, all kinds of daily necessities used in running the kitchen, as well as grocery items, will be permitted for sale at ration outlets.

Last Wednesday, state food Minister Rathindranath Ghosh and officials of key departments held a meeting with the dealers' organization. According to sources, it was in that meeting that a decision was made to allow ration dealers to sell non-PD items. A notification in this regard will soon be issued. This seems to have pleased a section of ration dealers.

Sources said that dealers will be allowed to sell food items along with five-liter cooking gas cylinders. Likewise, ordinary customers will also get banking services at ration shops like the customer service points (CSPs) of various banks. This arrangement will help both customers as well as ration dealers. Ordinary customers will get banking services near their homes while the ration dealers will earn a commission over it. A section of ration dealers is happy following the state government's decision, it is learned.

Actually, the dealers were shelling out huge money for running the 'ration at the doorstep' scheme. Two days ago, the state government announced the allocation of additional money to reduce the cost burden on dealers. But the state's Joint Forum for Ration Dealers Association is not satisfied with that either. They said that they will not be able to continue in the ration at doorstep scheme for monetary reasons.

Realizing it, the state government has agreed to meet the long-standing demands of the ration dealers. A decision has been made to allow the sale of other daily necessities besides the food grains allocated by the government. Ration dealers can buy goods of their choice from outside and sell them from their ration shops. There are about 21,000 ration dealers across the state, a large number of them under the West Bengal MR Dealers Association.

"The state government has tried to mitigate our woes occurring due to ration at the doorstep scheme. Our long-standing demand is also going to be fulfilled. The Food Minister had a meeting with us. In the meeting, it was decided to allow the sale of non-PD items. Banking services will also be allowed to operate from ration shops. We are happy," Hasan Ullah Lashkar, one of the top leaders of that organization, said.

State Food Minister Rathindranath Ghosh also admitted that the ration dealers will now have it a bit easier. "Almost all the demands of the dealers have been met. From now on they will have to buy and sell non-PD items from their ration shops in the market. Five-liter gas cylinders can also be sold. Banking and postal services can also be done," Ghosh told ETV Bharat.