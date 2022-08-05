Chinsurah: Trinamool Congress MLA Asit Majumdar was accused of beating up BJP workers-supporters in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Friday. Visuals of the brawl, displayed Majumdar and his supporters squaring up against those from the BJP. The MLA, meanwhile, alleged that the row kicked off after his vehicle was stopped by BJP supporters who subsequently tried to assault him.

"I was returning from Kolkata after attending a Vidhan Sabha standing committee meeting. While entering the city, we faced heavy traffic jam. 25 to 30 BJP supporters surrounded us, and started shouting slogans against me as well as party leadership," the legislator said.

"They stopped my car and when we tried to pass, they attacked us. Fortunately, a (TMC) women's committee meeting was going on. As they got the wind of the incident, all those attending the meet came out and rescued me from the BJP workers " Majumdar added.

BJP workers, meanwhile, said the MLA and his supporters attacked them without any provocation. BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said that the law and order condition in the state becomes evident if a ruling party MLA "attacks opposition workers on the street with a stick".