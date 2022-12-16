North 24 Parganas (West Bengal): A die-heart fan of Argentina's football team has painted his house in blue and white the colour of Argentina's flag. Shiba Patra a tea seller has been a fan of Argentina since it won the world cup in 1986. He painted his two-storey house in blue and white. Apart from this, they have painted the cupboard and ceiling fan.

"Argentina's Messi is like my brother. I have liked Argentina games since 1986. I used to play football myself. I also liked Maradona. But Messi is my brother. I have no regrets about this. If India is ever playing the world cup I will be a supporter of India but Messi is like my brother," said Shiba Patra.

West Bengal: Tea seller paints house, shop in Argentina's flag colour

He saves his earnings from his tea shop and decorates the area with Argentinian flags, festoons, and pictures of Messi and Maradona. "I really wanted to go to see the 2022 football world cup and had saved money. I instead made a statue of Messi with that money and placed it next to the shop," said Shiba Patra.

People in the area have garnered the craze for Argentina's football team. Neighbours and people who flock to his tea shops know Shiba Patra's love for Messi and football. "We respect his sentiments. We have no say in what he does. We are proud. On the street, everyone knows us as Argentina. My daughter's wedding had a touch of blue and white from the mandap to the pandal to the daughter-in-law's dress and food too," said Shibas' wife Sandhya Patra. (ANI)