Kolkata: The Bengal Rhino Conservation Act of 1932 formed during the British era was repealed by voice vote at the Assembly here on Thursday. Instead, the Wild Life Conservation Act, 1972 made during the Indira Gandhi era will be effective for rhino conservation. Although the law of 1932 provided punishment for killing a rhinoceros, ordinary people could avoid that punishment by paying Rs 1 thousand compensation.

The killing of any wild animal is a non-bailable offence under the 1972 Act, which provides severe punishment for criminals involved in rhino poaching. The new law will not have any provision for bail for criminals. The Forest Minister Jyotipriya Mallick said that a strict law has also been considered to prevent tiger poaching.

BJP MLA Manoj Tigga participated in the discussion on repealing of this law. He opposed the way in which trees are being cut indiscriminately in the forests of North Bengal. Tigga said there is a flaw in the government policy to protect wildlife. He also said that necessary measures are not being taken by the government to stop the poachers.

Alipurduar BJP MLA Suman Kanjilal said that the Rhino Conservation Act was introduced in 1932 at the request of the King of Cooch Behar. "But what measures have been taken to protect rhinos in recent times? " he asked.

BJP MLA Vishnuprasad Sharma criticized this bill and said that wetlands and water levels should be taken care of for animals today. Otherwise, it will affect future generations. He also said that this government is not working to protect rhinos though the number of rhinos in the state has increased significantly. "At present, there are 347 rhinos in our state," he said.

He criticized the government for failing to protect rhinos from poachers. In reply, the Forest Minister said, "We have recovered the rhinoceros from the poachers and arrested the culprits from Manipur. We will ensure exemplary punishment for them."