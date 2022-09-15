New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday stepped up its attack against West Bengal government over violence during its protest in Kolkata, saying that the ruling TMC in the state is working with a "fascist" and "dictatorial" mindset. Attacking TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BJP spokesperson Zafar Islam said she tried to suppress the BJP's peaceful march against corruption.

Addressing a press conference here along with BJP leaders Anirban Ganguly and Saumitra Khan, Islam said the country runs according to the Constitution, and "West Bengal cannot be a dictatorship of TMC and its leader Mamata Banerjee". Showing the video of violence in BJP's rally against TMC government on Tuesday, Ganguly said, "Violence was unleashed against BJP workers in Kolkata. Under which manual Kolkata police have been authorized to pelt stones on a peaceful political protest."

Referring to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's remarks that had he been present at the spot where the vandals set ablaze police vehicle he would have fired at the head of the attackers, Ganguly said, "This shows the mindset of Abhishek, the extra constitutional authority in West Bengal."

"We have never heard such things from an elected member of the Parliament. This shows his and his aunt's mindset. They have a fascist and dictatorial mindset with no regard for the Constitution. They can't tolerate any democratic opposition," he said. "Under Mamata and Abhishek, TMC government is working as fascist and dictatorial government," Ganguly added.

Echoing similar sentiments, Khan, BJP MP from West Bengal, dubbed TMC as a "mafia party" involved in several scams. He alleged that TMC used its workers to instigate violence and attack BJP workers during the rally. The BJP on Tuesday launched 'Nabanna Abhijan' (march to secretariat) protest march against the ruling Trinamool Congress' alleged corrupt practices.

The opposition party in West Bengal claimed that over 1,000 of its workers were injured in the use of force by police and alleged that the TMC had surpassed the communist parties in inflicting atrocities. The West Bengal chief minister on Wednesday alleged that BJP had brought in goons armed with bombs from outside West Bengal for the rally and said the police could have opened fire on violent BJP protesters, but her government exercised restraint.

Parts of Kolkata and Howrah turned into a battlefield on Tuesday as BJP supporters clashed with the police while trying to get past barricades erected to prevent them from marching towards the West Bengal secretariat 'Nabanna'. (PTI)