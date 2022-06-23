Kolkata(West Bengal): West Bengal police would purchase 21 horses for the Barrackpore Police Training College from Haryana. According to state police sources, the cost of these initially trained horses was around Rs 2 lakh each. After the purchase, the college would resume the training of Police Horse Riding at Barrackpore. According to sources, the State Police currently has a total of 39 horses for training IPS and other police personnel at the Barrackpore Police Training College. But, out of these 39 horses, several horses were reserved for sports activities and some were not available due to health issues. Only 20 to 25 horses can be used to train new IPS officers and other police personnel in a week.

Reportedly, the State Police have sent a proposal to Secretariat Nabanna to buy at least 21 new horses for the college from Haryana. According to Bhabani Bhawan sources, only the Calcutta police has a cavalry force. And this cavalry is the same for crowd management or crowd control in stadiums during sports activities. The state police have plans to build new horse stables at the commissionerates for crowd management and police training during the games at these stadiums.