Jalandhar: Police from West Bengal raided the Jalandhar home of former councilor and BJP leader Ravi Mahindra, but he escaped from the spot before the police could lay hands on him. The raid was carried out in a case registered in West Bengal after a man lodged a complaint against Ravi Mahindra, his brother Raghav Mahindra and a female family member Anu Mahindra.

According to police officials from West Bengal, a person named Devashish Chatterjee had filed a case against Ravi Mahindra at Durgapur police station pertaining to the 'fraudulent transfer of money' to Ravi Mahindra and his brother Raghav Mahindra. A woman family member Anu Mahindra was also named in the FIR.

Police said that Ravi Mahindra was asked to join the probe several times, but he did not turn up, following which the police team came to arrest him as per the order of the court. Ravi Mahindra fled from the spot when police arrived at his residence to arrest him. Ravi Mahindra's brother Raghav Mahindra and a female family member Anu Mahindra were also involved in the forgery case. Ravi Mahindra's company Concast Pvt Ltd has also been mentioned in the case, said a police officer.

On the other hand, Punjab police said, "Our West Bengal counterpart has sought help from us in arresting Ravi Mahindra based on a case registered against him. We didn't know anything else in the matter." Ravi Mahindra has been absconding with his family. But talking over the phone, he told that Devashish Chatterjee had filed a false case against him. Ravi further alleged, "I was pressurized to obtain my confession and also subjected to torture. Besides, Debashish is asking for money instead of returning the damaged goods."