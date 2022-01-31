Kolkata: The state government is attempting to prevent child marriage by making amendments to Lokkhir Bhandar, a monthly stipend scheme for all women in the state who have reached the age of 25 or above.

Under the scheme, a woman is entitled to a monthly stipend ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000, the entire cost of which is borne by the West Bengal government. Since the end of the 2021 West Bengal assembly polls, Lokkhir Bhandar has become a hot topic of discussion.

A highly placed state government official, who is aware of the development, told ETV Bharat that the government is mulling to change the age criteria in the scheme from the current 25 years to 21 years.

"Already talks have started nationally to revise the minimum age for marriage of women from 18 years to 21 years. Against this backdrop, our idea is to bring down the age ceiling for the Lokkhir Bhandar scheme from the current 25 years to 21 years. However, in that case, a clause will have to be included that any woman who got married before attaining the age of 21 will be denied a stipend under this scheme. If implemented the scheme will act as a major tool in preventing early marriage among girls in the state,” he said.

The scheme has become immensely popular among women both in rural and urban Bengal especially the lower, lower middle class, and middle-class sections.

Making changes in the scheme would entail more expenses even raising questions on the sustainability of the move.

The proposal will have to get clearance from chief minister Mamata Banerjee and the state finance department. “The entire proposal is now at the drawing board stage. However, if the proposal is implemented it will surely be a major step towards bigger woman empowerment in the state,” the state government official said.