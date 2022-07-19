Diamond Harbour(West Bengal): In a shocking revelation it was found that a seven year old girl was continuously raped by her father and her uncle for the last six years. The incident came to the fore when police acting on the complaint of the girl's mother arrested the duo on Monday night from their residence at Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district - some 60 kilometres away from Kolkata.

"They have been doing this when she was only one and a half year old. Whenever I went to stop them they physically assaulted me and forced sex with the little girl infront of me. Even my mother-in-law was a supporter of my husband and my brother-in-law. I was helpless. After such a long time I got an opportunity to lodge a complaint. Hope police will take action against them," the girl's mother told the reporters after formally lodging a complaint with the police.

However, sources in the police confirmed that the girl who is a student of class II was a victim of continuous sexual abuse by her father and her uncle. "They even forced the girl to watch adult movies. On the basis of the complaint by the girl's mother we have registered a case under POCSO Act," a senior investigating officer of Diamond Harbour police station said.

The victim's mother alleged that her father and uncle used to sexually abuse her since she was one and a half years old. The minor's mother repeatedly protested against this atrocity. Despite several attempts to stop the crime from being meted out she could not bear seeing her daughter being sexually abused day after day.

"I went to Diamond Harbour women police station few weeks ago but they refused to take any complaint. I was helpless and didn't know what to do. I was scared even because if they come to know they will kill me and my daughter. Later, I approached voluntary organizations and women's associations and who took me to the police station and formal complaint was lodged. They are arrested now," the mother said.

Finally, the victim's mother was able to file a complaint against the child's father and uncle at the Diamond Harbour police station under the supervision of the Women's association. The accused have been arrested on the basis of the complaint filed by the victim's mother. The Diamond Harbour police station is further probing into this incident.