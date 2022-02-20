Kolkata (West Bengal): Veteran politician, Trinamool Congress leader and former minister in the Mamata Banerjee- led West Bengal government dies in Mumbai- based hospital on Sunday. The information was discriminated by the chief minister herself through a Twitter message. "Our senior colleague, party leader and Cabinet Minister Sadhan Pande has passed away today morning at Mumbai. Had a wonderful relation for long. Deeply pained at this loss. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, followers," Mamata tweeted.

Cabinet Minister Sadhan Pande was 71 years old and he was the consumer affairs, self-help group and self-employment minister in the Mamata Banerjee - led government. He was in that that chair from May 2011 to November 2021. He was ailing for quote some time. He started his political career with Congress. But later in 1998 he joined Trinamool Congress.

Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar also expressed condolences to the minister and said that he shared "wonderful relationship" with him beyond politics."Sad news- Deeply pained at passing away of Senior Cabinet Minister Sadhan Pande today morning at Mumbai. Shared wonderful relationship and personal rapport with him beyond politics. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and followers. RIP!" tweeted the Governor.

Also Read: Bappi Lahiri dies at 69, cremation to take place on Thursday

Pande was admitted to Kolkata's Private Hospital with critical ailments and lung infection. He was shifted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital last year in the month of September. He continued to remain on ventilator support in the ICU. Pande was the sitting Minister for Consumer Affairs and Self Help Group and Self-Employment in the Mamata Banerjee government. He was the MLA from the Maniktala constituency in Kolkata.

(with agency inputs)