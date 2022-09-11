Raiganj (West Bengal): A man from Raiganj in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district has appealed for euthanasia to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleging that another resident of the area was torturing him to grab his land.

Ranjit Chauhan, a resident of the Kumardangi area of Raiganj, is a hawker by profession. He alleged that another resident of the area Pavan Gupta has been mentally and physically torturing him, to capture a small stretch of land he owns. Chauhan further alleged that despite lodging a formal complaint, no action was taken by the police leaving him no choice but to appeal to the Chief Minister for euthanasia.

He staged a protest demonstration on Friday in front of a Gandhi statue in Raganj's 'Bidrohi More' ( crossing) on Friday. Upon receiving information about his sit-in-demonstration, police officials took him to the Raiganj Police station.

Denying the allegation Gupta alleged that Chauhan has been lodging several complaints against them. He also said that now the matter is pending before a court. He further alleged Chauhan had earlier hurled filthy abuses at his family members in an inebriated condition. Gupta claimed that even as he complained to the local ward coordinator Himadri Sarkar, no action was taken.

Sarkar, however, said that neither Chauhan nor Gupta have lodged any complaints to him. He also said that both are residents of his ward and if he was aware of it he would have resolved the issue through discussion.