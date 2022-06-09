Durgapur(West Bengal): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday assured a government job to the 23-year-old woman whose right hand has been severed from the wrist by her husband after she got a government job. The Chief Minister has also assured that the state government will bear all her medical expenses.

"Renu Khatun from Ketugram (East Burdwan) whose right hand was chopped off by her husband had been enlisted for the government job of a nurse. Since she has lost her right hand, we will give her a government job that would suit her,” Banerjee told the media after she met the ailing woman on Wednesday evening.

Ensuring that the government would also arrange for a prosthetic hand, Banerjee said, “Chief secretary H.K. Dwivedi has been asked to take care of Renu Khatun’s treatment. We are also trying for an artificial hand".

Renu, overwhelmed with the gesture of the chief minister said, “I have heard a lot about her but today I realised the generosity of our chief minister. I am grateful to her. She stood beside me as mother stands beside her child. I want the culprits should be severely punished.”

Renu is currently undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Durgapur Industrial Area. Despite having a Swastha Sathi card the victim's family had to pay Rs 57,000. After the chief minister came to know about the incident, she asked the chief secretary to look into the matter and directed him to pay the entire amount to the girl's family.

Renu Khatun’s elder brother Ripon Sheikh said, "She had her name registered as a family member of her husband's family and naturally she was denied of the government health benefit".

Meanwhile, Katwa SDPO Kaushik Basak said, "Police has arrested Renu Khatun's husband Shariful Sheikh and his parents in connection with this incident."