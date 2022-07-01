Kolkata: Several government teachers have been teaching at private tuition centres in West Bengal in violation of the Right To Education Act (RTE Act) and at the cost of the livelihood of the lesser paid private teachers, the latter alleged. The authorities have warned of “strict legal action” against the erring teachers. Under the RTE Act of 2009 (Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009), which guarantees free and compulsory education to every child, indulging in private tuitions by government teachers is illegal.

With respect to the latter's provision, new guidelines were issued by the Bengal government on June 27 and made it clear that strict legal action would be taken against teachers working in government schools, but indulging in private tuitions. Asked about the new guidelines of the education department, Hiralal Mandal, the state president of the West Bengal Private Tutor Welfare Association, said, "We have been raising our voices against this irregularity for a long time.

They received their salary even while sitting at home for two years. In addition, many of them have continued private tuitions online. We were not allowed to enter the houses where we imparted private tuitions. With schools shut down, the motivation to study in private also decreased. As a result, we got 10 per cent of students for online classes."

Members of the private tutors association are skeptical about whether schools will take action against the accused teachers, despite government guidelines.

According to them, they will wait a few more days. Even then, if the irregularities do not stop, they will intensify the movement against teachers violating the government's new guidelines. If necessary, they will go to the schools concerned to protest, the private school teachers said.