Kolkata: West Bengal government today announced restrictions on mass gatherings and public transport starting from Monday in the wake of rising Covid-19 graph. The restrictions will be applicable till January 15, till further orders.

As immediate measures the state government has decided to close down educational institutions in the state that include schools, colleges and universities for an indefinite period.

At the same time the state government has decided to truncate the local train services for a substantial period of time. The local train services, as announced by this state Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi, will be suspended from 7pm till 5am. However the long distance, mail and passenger trains will continue to operate as usual. Kolkata Metro Railway services will operate normally but with the restrictions of maintaining 50% capacity.

Dwivedi also announced that night curfew will be imposed throughout the state from 10 pm till 5 am.

Night curfew was in force from 11 pm to 5 am and it was relaxed between December 24, 2021 and January 2, 2022 keeping in mind the festivity mood of Bengalis in the backdrop of Christmas and New year.

However, Dwevedi’s did not mention when the educational institutions in the state will reopen.

At the same time, the chief secretary also announced that major tourist attraction centres like zoological garden will be closed for the revellers for an indefinite period. So will be closed pockets like wellness centres, gymnasiums and swimming pools among others.

But the chief secretary did not mention the forthcoming Gangasagar Mela in the list of restrictions, although the event is expected to attract mass gathering off over 500,000 people, a major part of which is expected to be from the neighbouring States of Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.

The Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already made it clear that she cannot stop or ask people from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh to refrain from coming to Gangasagar Mela.

What was even more surprising was the omission of bars, restaurants, night clubs and pubs from the list of total suspension.

The chief secretary announced that bars, restaurants, night clubs and pubs will be operating but with 50% capacity. So is the rule for shopping complexes and multiplexers.