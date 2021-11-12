New Delhi: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in the national capital on Friday.

Apprising of his meeting with Shah, Dhankar tweeted, "West Bengal Governor Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar called on Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah at his residence today."

This comes a day after President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attended the Conference of Governors and Lieutenant Governors at Rashtrapati Bhawan in the national capital.

Dhankar was also present at the conference.