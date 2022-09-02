Chandrakona (West Bengal): Tithi Dolui, who has been battling for life in a hospital after attempting suicide, finally succumbed after 17 days at Chandrakona in Medinipur district here. Tithi consumed poison after she was allegedly denied a student credit card and a loan by a local bank. On August 14, Tithi consumed poison after running from pillar to post to avail of the benefits of a student loan, but in vain. The bank officials said that there were discrepancies in the application of Tithi regarding her admission letter and course fee structure.

Tithi, the only daughter of Joydeb Dolui and Rinku Dolui of Veerbazar area in Chandrakona municipality, passed higher secondary and joined a nursing college in Bengaluru. The college authorities informed her that the cost of education would be Rs 3.5 lakh. At the time of admission, Tithi first deposited Rs 1 lakh and began attending classes.

Tithi and her parents thought of getting a credit card and a bank loan in order to clear dues to the college. But despite submitting all the necessary documents, she didn't get the loan. Mental agony was stated to have forced her to take the extreme step. Tithi's mother Rinku Dalui said, "Starting from Nabanna and Bikas Bhavan, my daughter knocked on every door for a student credit card several times. I even went to the bank, but the authorities turned us back. On the other hand, the college authorities asked for a second instalment. They had to clear the instalment, before the exams. The second instalment must be paid otherwise she won't be allowed to take the examination."

In the wake of this incident, people are questioning why the government has introduced student credit cards. However, when Chandrakona State Bank Manager (Manager of SBI) Santu Kumar was contacted over the phone, he said, "Student credit card facility was not given due to some errors related to Tithi's information. Tithi's admission letter is from another college and the fee structure is different. That's the problem."

Tithi's father Jaydeb said, "I will file a complaint with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The girl died by suicide due to mental agony over not getting a loan. She could not finally win the fight with death. The government and the bank authorities are fully responsible for this." However, the Trinamool Congress blamed the bank for Tithi's death. Trinamool coordinator Ajit Maiti said, "Banks need to be more humane. If they were humane, maybe Tithi's life would not have been lost."