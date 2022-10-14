Kolkata: The West Bengal Forest Department on Friday bagged the Platinum SKOCH Award this year. The State Forest Department has received this recognition in the 'Joint Forest Campaign' category. Moreover, the 'Aikyasree' project of the Department of Minorities received the Gold SKOCH award. Bankura District in the state also won an award in the individual category for 'Operation Nutrition'.

The SKOCH awards are given to the states in various categories for efficiency in governance. This is not the first time that West Bengal has made its space in the list of SKOCH awardees. In the past, the transport department, the health department, and e-governance had also been awarded for their various achievements. However, the awards received by the forest department and the minority department are being highly praised across the country.

Expressing joy over the achievement, State Forest Minister Jyotipriya Mallick gave the credit of these awards to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. "The main driving force of the government is Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. I have acted as per her advice. This work has proved that Bengal is the most advanced state in the country. The merit belongs only to the Chief Minister of Bengal. We have moved forward keeping his vision in front," he said.