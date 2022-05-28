Jalpaiguri (West Bengal): In a shocking incident, fake bills for dialysis were submitted under the name of a deceased patient for nearly a year. The incident took place at the state-run Jalpaiguri Sadar Hospital in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district.

According to sources in the district Health Department, the deceased patient Bahadur Biswakarma, a resident of Subhas Unnayan Palli area, was a police officer. His son Prabhat Biswakarma said Bahadur passed away on June 23, 2021, and was undergoing dialysis at the hospital till his death.

"My father underwent dialysis at the Jalpaiguri Sadar Hospital till his death. Now, I have heard that bills are being submitted for dialysis by the private organization which runs the dialysis unit. If this is true, it is shocking. The government should investigate the matter and take action," said Prabhat.

The District Health Department swung into action soon after the incident came to light. Hospital Superintendent Chandan Ghosh went to the dialysis unit disguised as a patient and several documents were seized. Ghosh thanked ETV Bharat for bringing the issue to notice.

"As soon as the matter came to our notice, a raid was conducted at the dialysis unit. The nursing superintendent and the hospital superintendent were sent to the dialysis unit for investigation. Several documents have been seized," Deputy CMOH Jyotish Chandra Das said.

According to sources, the dialysis unit was run by a private organization called Barrackpore Medicare And Recovery Centre Limited, and the bills were submitted to the State Government after the patients were provided dialysis for free.

However, asked about the incident, the in-charge of the dialysis unit of the hospital Sourabh Daluti said, "I am currently on leave and have come home. The hospital authorities called me and asked for information and I provided them with all details. I have signed the attendance register as long as I was on duty. I don't know who signed it in my name during my absence. A conspiracy has been hatched against me."