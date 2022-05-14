Kolkata (West Bengal): Following the instructions of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Bengal BJP unit has started the process of taking back disgruntled leaders and workers into the party fold once again. According to BJP sources, expelled leader Ritesh Tiwari will make a comeback to the BJP soon if things fall in place. He was temporarily expelled in late January this year. The leader publicly expressed dissatisfaction with the party's various decisions publicly violating "party discipline". After that, it was decided to expel him temporarily. Like Ritesh, former state vice-president Jayaprakash Majumder was also suspended.

Jayaprakash has already joined the Trinamool Congress, but Ritesh Tiwari did not take any such step. He kept himself out of the political arena for the time being. Tiwari himself did not want to comment on his comeback. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Tiwari said, "I heard this from the media. It would not be appropriate to comment on it until I get the letter from the team. I will not say anything till then."

