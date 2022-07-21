Durgapur (West Bengal): The body of a missing store engineer who worked for ECL was recovered from an abandoned well in the Kenda area here on Wednesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Gadlaveti Varenjane Yulu (32).

Currently, there is panic in the area over the mysterious death. For the past few days, there have been several allegations of corruption in ECL that came to the fore in connection with the coal scam.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also arrested several former and current officials of the ECL in connection with the coal scam. Several others have been interrogated. The death of ECL's store manager has therefore created speculations of it being related to the coal scam case.

A preliminary investigation confirmed that the deceased's home is in Andhra Pradesh. It further revealed that he was untraceable since Monday evening. An employee of the organisation said that the search for him began after he did not return home from office duty on Monday.

On Tuesday evening, locals saw a foot floating in the well and informed the police at Andal police station. Andal police station cops rushed to the spot. But since it was dark by then, the rescue work could not be carried out.

Later on Wednesday morning, the police and fire brigade recovered the body and sent it to Durgapur Sub-Divisional Hospital for autopsy. Police are investigating the cause of death. Investigators will also look into matter whether this death has anything to do with the recent allegations of corruption in ECL in the coal smuggling case.