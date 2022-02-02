Kolkata (West Bengal): Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday was re-elected as the Trinamool Congress chairperson in the party's organisational elections held today in Kolkata. It was after a gap of five long years, that the party held its organizational elections at the iconic Netaji Indoor Stadium in central Kolkata.

First on the list was electing all-India president of Trinamool Congress, followed by crucial decisions regarding the formation of the new working committee as well as increasing the authority of the party’s national president within the party. Speculations were rife about the formation of the national working committee, and the prominent names expected to be part of the committee are TMC Rajya Sabha member and the former CM of Goa, Luizinho Felioro, Sushmita Deb and Mukul Sangma among others.

Interestingly, Trinamool Congress had opened the door for representatives from other political parties as delegates to witness the organizational elections process. "Barring BJP, we have invited representatives from other opposition parties as delegates," Partha Chattopadhyay said.

The election process began at 11 am and the voters mainly were all elected MPs, MLAs, elected councillors, district presidents, and heads of branch organizations. The election process was conducted maintaining the COVID-19 protocols. Wearing masks during the election process has been made mandatory. There will be three separate podiums within Netaji Indoor Stadium to cast votes.