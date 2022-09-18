Kolkata: A BJP leader's son has been found to be the main accused in the case of setting a police vehicle on fire during BJP's march to the State Secretariat Nabanna last Tuesday. Kolkata Police sources said that while searching for the BJP leader's son, the officers of the Lalbazar anti-rowdy squad recently reached Beldanga in Murshidabad in the Murshidabad district.

Kolkata Police sources said They further revealed that CCTV footage obtained by the investigators shows Ghosh trying to set a police vehicle on fire by pouring petrol. "Although we reached Beldanga tracking the mobile tower location of the accused, we are yet to find him," police sources said adding that investigators have spoken to the family members of Ghosh. According to police sources, a photo of Ghosh has been circulated to every under Kolkata and West Bengal police.