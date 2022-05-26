Kolkata (West Bengal): West Bengal Bengal Government on Thursday announced that it was decided in a cabinet meeting that it will bring in a Bill in the Assembly to replace the Governor with the Chief Minister as the Vice-Chancellors of all the State Universities.

Speaking to the media, State's Education Minister Bratya Basu said that "Today, we have taken a decision that all state-run universities will have the CM - and not Governor - as the Chancellor. This will be taken to the Assembly for the Act to be amended."

Further details awaited