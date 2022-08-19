Purnia(Bihar): A drug smuggler has been arrested with contraband worth Rs 3 cr in the Sarsi police station area of Bihar's Purnia. The accused has been identified as Chandan Kushwaha, a resident of Masuria village. According to sources, by purchasing this consignment from Malda in Bengal, besides Purnia in Bihar, he wanted to supply in many districts of Bihar as well as Jharkhand. In the investigation, the smuggler said that he has started this business by taking loans.

Acting on a tip-off, Bengal police kept an eye on the Bagdogra region. As soon as the Scorpio car of the smugglers reached the Bengal Police's range, the police stopped the vehicle and started searching it. After the investigation, the police found about 2.3 kg grams of drugs in the smuggler's bag which was worth more than Rs 3 cr in the international market.

The accused said that he has been smuggling drugs for many days and has transported it through the same route. He said that he started the business by taking a loan of Rs 50,000. The youth of the village also helped him in his work.

The Purnia Superintendent of Police said, "this smuggler has been handed over to Purnia Police after being caught by Bengal Police. Based on the information provided by the smuggler, we will conduct a raid operation in search of all his associates involved in this business."