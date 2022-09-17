Kolkata: With the political circle abuzz with the blame game following the BJP’s Nabanna Abhijan(March to the State Secretariat) in Kolkata and Howrah, sources in the State administration said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah may visit West Bengal Government Secretariat Nabanna in November.

According to a source in the administration, there will be a meeting of the Eastern Zonal Security Council in Kolkata next November during which Shah is expected to be present. Chief Ministers of West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and Sikkim are also expected to be present in the meeting which will be presided by the Union Home Minister. " The Union Home Secretary is supposed to be present at the meeting," sources said.

However, there has been no official confirmation from the state administration. However, sources said that there is a possibility of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attending the meeting. There is also a possibility that he will visit Kolkata in October as well. The Union Home Minister has been invited to inaugurate a famous Durga Puja in Kolkata.