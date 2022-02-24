Amta/Kolkata: The two policemen arrested in connection with the mysterious death of student leader Anis Khan, on Thursday, claimed that they went to the residence of Khan following the instructions of the officer-in-charge of Amta Police station. The two arrested policemen are Kanshinath Bera, a home guard, and Pritam Bhattacharya, a civic volunteer.

"We were just made the scapegoats in the entire matter. We went to the residence of Anis Khan following the instructions of the officer-in-charge of the Amta Police station," the two cops told newspersons while they were being presented by the police at a lower court in Howrah district. On Thursday afternoon, there were massive protests in front of the Amta Police Station demanding immediate arrest of the officer-in-charge of the Amta Police Station.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Calcutta High Court said that the special investigation team will continue with the investigation process and also ordered a second post- mortem of Anis Khan’s body under the supervision of the representative of Howrah district court. A bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha observed that for the sake of further investigation Anis Khan’s mobile will be sent to Hyderabad for forensic examination. According to the bench, a representative of the National Informatics Centre will have to be present during the examination of the mobile phone.

The bench also ordered the special investigation team to submit the report within two weeks, while arranging for an identification parade of the arrested cops. The court also ordered the state police to ensure the safety of the witnesses in this case.