New Delhi: National President of the Welfare Party, Dr Qasim Rasool Ilyas on Wednesday flayed the Delhi Police for denying them permission for a protest against the arrest of social activists and journalist Zubair Ahmad.

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Ilyas said he along with 19 workers were detained at Kalkaji Police station on way to Shaheen Bagh in the morning as they tried to take out a protest against the arrest of its leader Mohammad Javed, whose house was bulldozed by the Uttar Pradesh government for allegedly leading the protests against the controversial remarks of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

Welfare Party slams Delhi police for denying permission to protest

The Welfare Party was also protesting against the arrest of activist Teesta Setalwad and journalist Mohammad Zubair. Ilyas said the government was “terrified” with their protest and does not want people to raise their voice against it. “Our protest was against bulldozer terrorism. Isn't there a judiciary that the government is stepping into every matter?”

Ilyas said the BJP government was stoking communal tensions in the country to avoid a scrutiny on real issues including unemployment and price rise. He said his party will start a campaign in coming months to highlight the issues and “expose the government”.