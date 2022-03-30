Gandhinagar: The Weights and Measures Department raided the Gujarat Legislative Assembly's canteen for failing to provide weight and other information as required by law. For the mistake, a punishment of Rs 2,000 was also imposed.

During the current budget session of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, tea and snacks are delivered to the offices of all MLAs and Ministers from the Gujarat Legislative Assembly's canteen. The Weights and Measures Department raided the Legislative Assembly canteen today owing to the non-disclosure of weights and other information as required by law. The department imposed a fine of Rs 2,000, according to reports. The price of buttermilk turned out to be greater than the MRP.

When it comes to food, the Central Food Safety Authority honors clean and sanitary centers and campuses, while the Gujarat Legislative Assembly's canteen received the Best Eat Right Campus Award from the Central Food Safety Authority. The Gujarat Legislative Assembly's canteen got the Eat Right Award on November 12, 2020, making it the first legislature in the country to do so.

On March 2, during the Gujarat Legislative Assembly's budget session for the year 2020, dead insects emerged from the meal plate. The incident resulted in a big commotion on the assembly floor.

Importantly, in any canteen, restaurant, or hotel in the state of Gujarat, all food and beverages must be priced and weighed. At the same time, charging more than the maximum retail price is illegal, and the weighing department has received a complaint alleging that the pricing at the Gujarat Legislative Assembly's canteen is being charged higher. As a result, the weighing department has imposed a punishment of two thousand rupees through legal action.