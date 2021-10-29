Hyderabad: In a rare display of humanity, a Muslim couple from Banswada of Kamareddy district embraced an orphan girl and got her educated. They got her married as per Hindu customs on October 25. Irfana Banu, headmistress of Borlam Gurukul School, and her husband Haimad are filled with generosity.

When Irfana was working as a teacher at Tadwai Gurukul School, Chandana from Lingampet Mandal, Shetpalli got admitted in 6th standard. During vacations, the school kids went to their hometowns but Chandana had nowhere to go. Noticing this, Irfana used to take her to their home, and bring her back once the school reopened. Chandana studied in the same school till the 10th standard. Later, the couple admitted her in Intermediate in Tadwai.

They paid Rs 70,000 for Chandana’s DMLT course at a private college in Nizamabad. In addition, they got her married to Venkat Ram Reddy, who is working as an electrician in Bommandevpally village.

At the wedding venue in Banswada, Irfana and Haimad gave away Chandana in marriage to the groom as per the Hindu rituals. The staff at Borlam school helped with wedding accessories and arrangements worth Rs 75,000. Saibaba Gupta, a local businessman gave Rs 1 lakh to the newly-weds. Irfana and Haimad are truly exemplary people of harmonious coexistence.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Irfana Banu who is now a lecturer and a mother says, "When the girl's parents died 12 years ago, she was not adopted by any of her relatives. Her aunt brought her to me. I have taken care of her since then. I am happy to get her married."

"I raised the girl as per her Hindu traditions even though I am a Muslim. My husband had always cooperated with me just like a friend. What could be happier than that if we could find there is no word like "orphan". Banu added.

Banu also spoke highly of businessman SaiBaba Gupta who was very supportive of the girl's marriage. He has taken care of the wedding expenses and meals for 300 people. She believes that 'serving is a virtue.'

Chandana, the orphan girl, who got married was elated and also spoke to ETV Bharat said, "My parents died when I was a child. I was admitted to a hostel by my aunt in 6th standard. I have not heard from them after that. I used to stay alone in the hostel at the time of the festival holidays. In those days, Principal Madam used to take care of me. Since then, she has been taking me to their house during every festival.

"They treated me like their own child along with their three children. That is why I call Madam 'Amma' and I call Sir 'Daddy'. They helped me to complete my studies. Now they are getting me married to a good guy. It's hard to leave amma and dad as they have cried a lot while I was leaving to my husband's house after marriage. I will be indebted to them for the rest of my life since they looked after me like my own parents. They are God's gift to me."