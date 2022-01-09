Gwalior: Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister Anurag Thakur has made it clear that web portals operating from India have to provide their details to the Information and Broadcasting ministry.

"Web portals will not be allowed to run fake news inside the country and if any web portal spreads fear, confusion, or rumours or tries to breach the integrity of the country, then IB Ministery will take strict action against them. Recently in a similar action, 20 such portals operating from Pakistan has been banned for their involvement in spreading anti-national agenda," the minister said during an interaction with the media.

Answering a question over upcoming polls, Thakur claimed that once again BJP is going get a massive victory in all five states under the leadership of PM Modi as happened in the 2019 elections. Anurag Thakur had come to Gwalior to inspect Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education

