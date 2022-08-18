Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): The Union government has extended technical support to Varanasi handloom weavers, which in the long run will make a big change in the production of sarees and other garments. The electronic jacquard is the upgraded version of the traditional jacquard machine. In this new upgraded version of the textile design and printing technology, layouts of the design are developed on computers and thereafter transferred to a pen drive. Then the stored design information is transferred to a machine fitted to the handloom.

Earlier, handloom weavers had to toil hard for ensuring design impressions on the clothing product. Besides, the output process was also slow. Now, weavers can have several design impressions on garment products in a short period. Hence, the use of the electronic jacquard machine in textile design that, too, in the handloom sector will be a boon for weavers., said Mohammad Yasin, the first weaver from Varanasi city at whose place the modern machine has been installed.

Speaking about the merits of this machine, Yasin said, "First the preparation of the design is done on the computer and thereafter it is transferred to pen drive. From the pen drive, the design detail is put on pallets installed in the machine. Then these designs start coming up on sarees. It takes less time and minimal effort. The machine helps in saving time, effort and cost during the production of sarees."

Deputy director of Varanasi Weavers' Service Centre, Sandeep Thubrikar, said, the Central government has been providing a 90 per cent subsidy to Varanasi weavers for purchasing the jacquard machine. The cost of the machine is Rs 3 lakh and a weaver has to pay just Rs 30,000, the remaining Rs 2.70 lakh is paid by the government.