Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The Border Security Force (BSF) showcased weapons for the people in Srinagar as a part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav program on Thursday.

Shakti Singh Bhati, Constable, BSF, said, "We have kept several weapons such as mortars, etc for a display to the public. We are explaining to people who are coming about the weapons and explosives. This is part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav program." "More such programs should be organized. This raises awareness among the youth about our jawans and the weapons they use," said Pooja, a visitor.

ANI