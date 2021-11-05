Lucknow (UP): In a big embarrassment to Yogi Adityanath-led government, a New Delhi-based NGO has released the list of wealthiest ministers in the poll-bound state.

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) in its report has cited that out of 44 ministers in the Yogi Cabinet, 35 of them are crorepatis, with Aviation Minister Nanda Gopal Gupta aka 'Nandi' topping the list with assets allegedly worth over Rs57 crores.

Nandi, also the Minister of Political Pension, Minority, Muslim and Hajj, had served as minister in the previous governments. He was a cabinet minister in the BSP government before switching sides to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Nandi, who won from the South seat of Prayagraj district, has total assets of 57.11 crores, according to the report.

Meanwhile, as per the ADR report, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assets worth only 95 lakhs. In his affidavit given in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections, he had mentioned having total assets of Rs95,98,053.

The list of wealthiest ministers has emerged while political parties are gearing up for the Assembly polls during which contestants would have to provide details of their assets to the Election Commission before filing the nominations of the upcoming Assembly elections. In the 2017 assembly elections, BJP had registered a massive victory, winning 312 seats.

The second wealthiest minister is Sidharth Nath Singh, MLA from Prayagraj (Allahabad) West with movable and immovable assets worth Rs22,07crores. At the third position is Kanpur Sadar seat MLA Satish Mahana with assets worth Rs20.08 crores.

ADR prepared the report on the basis of the 2017 affidavit provided by the politicians, and the assets of these ministers might have increased in the last four and a half years. However, the ministers are bound to provide their latest asset disclosure to contest the election.

Several politicians do not own even a car

Interestingly, as per an affidavit submitted to the Election commission in 2019, there are several politicians who don't even own a car. The most prominent among them is Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, who had declared having assets worth Rs20 crore, but now owning even a car.

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo and former chief minister Mayawati, the second in the list, also does not own a car. Samajwadi Party President and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav is in third place, followed by Dimple Yadav.

The list also includes, Rashtriya Lok Dal President Jayant Chaudhary, the grandson of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh and son of Ajit Singh; Swami Prasad Maurya - a trusted aide of Mayawati, who is now in the BJP; Swati Singh, minister in the Yogi government & BJP MLA from Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow; and Aditi Singh, daughter of Bahubali leader Akhilesh Singh from Rae Bareli.