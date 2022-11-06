Shimla: Bharatiya Janta Party's (BJP) National President JP Nadda, who was in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh to release the party’s manifesto, said there is a thin line between empowerment and allurement while having a conversation with ETV Bharat.

"There is a difference between empowerment and allurement. When you give something that is unnecessary is allurement, but when you empower someone with a one-time investment that changes their fate is called empowerment and we take this forward," said JP Nadda.

"We had focused on empowering women as their empowerment automatically empowers their families and women represent half of the population, but we also empowered horticulturists and agriculturists in the state," he added.

When asked about Aam Aadmi Party taking lead over Congress in Gujarat, he says that Congress is their major opposition "Our fight will be with Congress, you will see in the results. This party comes and creates a buzz, everywhere in Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Manipur, and Goa but everywhere they lost their deposits."

On a question over Congress's claims that the hill state would buck the trend of changing governments every five years, Nadda responded “We have already changed the Riwaz (tradition). We changed it in Uttar Pradesh, we changed it in our neighboring state of Uttrakhand, and in Manipur as well"

JP Nadda also claimed that they are all prepared for the elections as they don't start preparing when the model code of conduct, comes into effect, but they remain prepared for all 365 days.