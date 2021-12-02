New Delhi: Days after Rajya Sabha Chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu suspended 12 members of Parliament for their alleged 'misconduct' in the House, Rajya Sabha MP Elamaram Kareem, who is one of the suspended MPs, said that he will continue to protest against the illegal and anti-democratic action of the Rajya Sabha Chairman.

Speaking to ANI yesterday, Kareem said, "We, 12 MPs, had started a dharna. In the morning, our fellow MPs assembled in front of the Gandhi statue near Parliament premises and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi inaugurated the dharna. Our protest is against the illegal, anti-democratic action of the Rajya Sabha Chairman and government."

"They pushed the resolution to repeal farm laws in the House and passed it by utilising the majority. Later, after suspending the MPs, the session was adjourned and prorogued. After prorogation of one session, in another session, no action should be taken. That is the rule. So, by violating the rule and principles of the law, they have taken this action. That issue opposition has taken in the house," Communist Party of India (Marxist) said.

"The opposition leader of Rajya Sabha, M Kharge had written a letter to the chairman citing the issues related to the suspension of MPs. So, we are continuing our dharna before the Gandhi statute until a decision comes wherein they will either revoke the suspension or finish the business of this house," he said.

Slamming the Centre, he said, "Union Minister Prahlad Joshi's statements reflect their mood. They are challenging the opposition. That is the style of functioning. They are not respecting the democratic spirit of our country."

Opposition party leaders including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi staged a protest at the Gandhi statue inside Parliament premises on Wednesday demanding revocation of suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha members.

As many as 12 MPs from the opposition parties were suspended from Parliament's winter session for allegedly creating ruckus on the last day of the Monsoon Session.

The suspension came after Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Monday wrote a letter to Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, who is the Vice President, for shocking violence on the last day of the Monsoon Session.

The suspended MPs include six from Congress, two each from TMC and Shiv Sena and one each from CPM and CPI. The action has been taken against them for the 'indiscipline' in the monsoon session of the House.

The suspended MPs are Elamaram Kareem (CPM), Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, R Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of the Congress, Binoy Viswam of CPI, Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai of Shiv Sena.

