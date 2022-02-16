Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national spokesperson Naval Kishor on Wednesday said that they will approach the higher court against the verdict of CBI's special court convicting RJD chief in Doranda treasury case.

Naval Kishor said, "Lalu ji got convicted by the CBI court but it's a lower court, the sentence is to be announced on February 21, we are awaiting the duration of punishment, after that we will be approaching the High Court or Supreme Court where we will definitely get justice."

"On the basis of the same evidence, Lalu ji was convicted in four cases of fodder scam and on the similar evidence he got convicted in the fifth evidence, we don't want to comment on court's decision but every effort was made to implicate Lalu ji as part of a conspiracy against him", he added.

"People of Bihar are seeing all this. Lalu ji has crores of fans and everyone sympathies with RJD and people are firmly standing with their understanding that injustice has been done to Lalu ji," Kishor said.

The Doranda treasury case hogged the headlines because the value of fraudulent withdrawals was a whopping Rs 139.35 crore. It entailed transportation of tonnes of fodder and cattle on two-wheelers, according to the CBI investigation.

