Srinagar: Even as the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor administration has called for a magisterial probe into the controversial Hyderpora encounter in which three civilians were killed, the families say they want the security officials involved in the killing of their kin to be punished.

Three civilians Altaf Ahmad Bhat, Dr Mudasir Gul, both businessmen, of Srinagar and Amir Magrey of Ramban, were killed in Hyderpora by security forces. However, police said the three civilians were killed in an encounter in which a Pakistani militant Haidar was also killed.

The bodies of Altaf and Dr Musadir Gul were handed over to their families after their protests while the third-Amir Magrey's body is yet to be handed over to his relatives. Meanwhile, the Ramban District Development Council Chairperson Dr Shamshad Shaan has demanded that the Jammu and Kashmir government hand over the body of Amir Ahmed Magray of Siripura Singaldan to his family or they would be forced to protest.

Addressing a press conference, DDC Chairman Dr Shaan said that if the bodies of two civilians were handed over to their relatives in the valley, then why hasn't the body of Amir Ahmed Magray been handed over to his family.

Meanwhile, LG Manoj Sinha said that a magisterial inquiry by Additional District Magistrate will be completed in 15 days.

Families of the slain civilians told ETV Bharat that they should get justice irrespective of who held the inquiry. Human rights activist Ahsan Untoo said that the killings should be probed by a sitting High Court Judge.

Meanwhile, PDP general secretary Mehboob Beg said that inquiry committees have become mere formalities in Kashmir. Beg said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should assure families that the security officials involved in the killings will be punished.

"A word from PM with the families will restore the confidence of the people of Kashmir on the government," Beg told ETV Bharat.

