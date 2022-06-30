New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday expressed concern over the "current situation in the country" and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make an appeal to the people to maintain peace and harmony. Congress leader Alka Lamba also asked why information was not shared with chief ministers on "apprehensions of a foreign hand" in the Udaipur incident.

"The Congress is worried over the current atmosphere prevailing in the country. We urge the prime minister to take the initiative in this regard and come forward to make an appeal for maintaining peace and harmony in the country," she told reporters. She said no country can progress till there is peace and brotherhood and India's growth will be hampered if such an atmosphere continues to prevail.

Also read: 'Not crying for myself, but condition of country': Congress' Alka Lamba after clashes with police

Lamba said the finance minister is talking about foreign direct investment, but for this one has to create an atmosphere of peace. "For you FDI is Foreign Direct Investment, but FDI is 'fear, deception and intimidation' for those seeking to come into the country with investment," she said, claiming that 8,000 businessmen have sought to move out of the country because of the "atmosphere of fear".

"We appeal to the prime minister to convene Parliament and hold discussions," Lamba said, adding that 13 primary parties have appealed for maintaining peace in the country. "I would urge the prime minister and home minister to come forward and make this appeal. When youths were on the streets against the Agnipath scheme it was expected that the prime minister would address them and their concerns. But the prime minister chose to remain silent," she alleged. (PTI)