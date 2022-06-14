Hyderabad (Telangana): "We had raped the girl drawing inspiration from English movies and series," said the two accused in Jubilee Hills minor girl gang rape case. The city police on Monday questioned the five minors arrested in the Jubilee hills rape case on their fourth day in police custody. The interrogation lasted for about four hours after the accused were brought to Jubilee Hills police station at around 12 pm on Monday.

The Jubilee Hills police during the recreation of the crime scene on Monday found out that the son of the Wakf Board chairman was the first to approach the victim. The prima facie evidence reveals that the gang-rape of a 17-year-old in Jubilee Hills on May 28 was pre-planned. The main accused in the case confessed to the crime during the first day of his questioning.

According to sources, two months ago Saduddin Malik came in touch with the rest of the accused. A driver took Malik, along with the son of the chairman of a Wakf Board, to Amnesia pub on May 28. It was the chairman's son who first approached the victim in the pub and Malik joined him. The rest of the gang was introduced to her outside where they offered to drop her home.

The victim's glasses and mobile phone were taken by the accused, who asked her if they would return them to her once she gets inside the car. Corroborating the events shared by the victim in her second statement and the details revealed by the accused. The police are cross-checking the same with call data records and CCTV footage since they found some discrepancies in the statements given by the accused and the cops will interrogate them again.

Police are also waiting for the potency test reports of the accused from the Osmania General Hospital. Police believe that the potency test report will establish the case. Police are enquiring about the minors with a court order to gather more evidence on the rape case. While one of the accused kept mum, the other two are said to be divulged details.

According to the two minors "pubs are not accessible for us because we are minors. That's why our friends who are older organised parties, we used to participate and pay the bill ourselves. On May 28, 2022, we went to the Amnesia pub. We were introduced to the girl and her friend. At the pub, we initially misbehaved with the girl and later on the pretext of dropping her home, took her in a car and raped her at Jubilee Hills road. We got inspired by English movies and web series."

Since there is a provision to file charge sheets within 60 days in each case according to the POCSO Act. The custody of five days for three minors and four days for another two minors will end on Tuesday with court orders. Malik was shifted to the Chanchalguda jail after appearing in court on Monday after his custody ended.

Malik and four other minors have been booked under IPC’s Sections 376 D (gang rape), 323 (causing hurt), Section 5 (G) (gang penetrative sexual assault on the child) read with Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 366 (kidnapping a woman) and 366 A (procuration of a minor girl) and Section 67 of Information Technology Act. The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Act, 2015 introduced a provision for treating individuals aged 16-18 years as adults if they commit a heinous crime. However, whether to treat a person as an adult or not is decided by Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).