New Delhi: India on Thursday said that the government keeps a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on India's security and takes all necessary steps to safeguard the same. In response to a media query on Chinese activities near Doklam along the Line of Actual Control, LAC, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "The government keeps a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on India's security and takes all necessary steps to safeguard the same".

"We will take all possible steps for the security of the nation," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi added. India's reaction came after satellite images claimed that a Chinese village near the Doklam plateau was populated with vehicles parked outside homes, triggering concerns that China could be breaching the status quo along the LAC.

Responding to another query on issues of disengagement along the LAC, Bagchi said, "We are engaged with the Chinese side & we are having diplomatic as well as military discussions to resolve the issues including disengagements, de-escalation & having some degree of stability and normalcy in the border areas that would help in improving overall relations".

Meanwhile, commenting on the political development in Sri Lanka, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "India has been at forefront of extending economic assistance to Sri Lanka as per what they require & we are one of the countries that have provided the maximum amount of assistance at the time of need".

He reiterated that India will continue to stand by the people of Sri Lanka. During the weekly media briefing in the national capital, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi asked Pakistan to treat the minorities and safeguard their religious places.