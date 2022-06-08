New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming elections, the Congress on Wednesday said it has the numbers to get party nominees in Haryana, Rajasthan and Maharashtra elected to the Rajya Sabha on June 10. “We have the support of 31 MLAs. We need 30 MLA votes to get our nominee elected. We are confident of our victory,” former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda told ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview.

The Rajya Sabha election has become a sort of prestige battle for Hooda, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Haryana Assembly and is virtually leading the Congress in the northern state. Though Congress has been claiming that it had the numbers, the party chose to shift 28 MLAs to a ‘safe’ resort in Chhattisgarh's Raipur which is currently under party rule. The party high command is also trying to pacify upset MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi.

“The MLAs have been sent there to receive training for the Rajya Sabha polls. They are all fine,” Hooda, who visited the MLAs on Tuesday, said. The grand old party has come under focus after the entry of media owner Kartikey Sharma, who is being backed by the ruling BJP-JJP government. “It is a simple election. The media has created an unnecessary hype around it,” said Hooda, “the BJP will get one seat and we will get one seat.”

The training of the MLAs, he said, was being held to avoid the repetition of what happened in 2016, when some party MLA votes were declared invalid due to technical reasons. AICC in-charge of Haryana Vivek Bansal and AICC Observer Rajeev Shukla have been briefing the party MLAs in Raipur on the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls over the past few days.

The invalid votes had benefited media owner Subhash Chandra, who had contested from Haryana as an independent candidate backed by the BJP in 2016. This time, Chandra has moved to neighbouring Rajasthan and is again being backed by the BJP. The Congress has claimed it has the numbers to ensure the victory of its three Rajya Sabha nominees Randeep Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik and Pramod Tiwari.

Like in Haryana, Congress is taking all precautions to keep its MLAs ‘safe’ and has therefore herded them in a hotel in Udaipur. “We have the support of 126 MLAs. All our three candidates will win easily,” AICC Secretary Dheeraj Gurjar, who belongs to Rajasthan, told ETV Bharat. The Congress MLAs were getting to know each other better and were spending quality time together in the hotel, Gurjar said, adding that the BJP too had kept its MLAs in a Jaipur hotel. “The six BSP MLAs who had joined the Congress are also supporting us along with some independents,” he said.

Party insiders claimed they are sure of the victory of the party nominee for Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra Imran Pratapgarhi after AICC Observer Mallikarjun Kharge held a strategy session with the Congress MLAs in Mumbai. Kharge was sent to the western state amid reports that a section of the party was unhappy over Pratapgarhi’s nomination.