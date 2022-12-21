Kolkata: Urging people of all communities to take part in Christmas celebrations, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said West Bengal is a state where people are not divided on the basis of their religious identity.

Inaugurating the annual Kolkata Christmas Festival at Park Street here, she also said Bengal should be a place where people follow different religions, but come together to celebrate during various festivals. "In Bengal, we don't divide people, but unite them. Like every year, Christmas will be celebrated throughout the state; from Jhargram to Bandel...in each and every district, Banerjee said.

"Let's make Bengal a place where people follow different religions, but celebrate their festivals together," she added. At the programme, she also virtually inaugurated the Christmas lighting at Bow Barracks, a traditional Anglo-Indian community. Let's speak together, walk together, work together for peace," Banerjee said in the presence of senior members of the Christian community.

She said the festival belongs to everyone, true to Bengal's spirit. Along with Bow Barracks, churches in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Chandannagore will be lit up, too. We are the first in the country to start such Christmas celebrations, the chief minister said. The Christmas Festival at Allen Park, which started on December 21, will continue till December 30 this year.

The entire Park Street area has been illuminated with dazzling lights, which is a popular spot for revellers who come out in large numbers on Christmas eve and in the run-up to New Year. Besides, a giant Christmas tree and a figurine of Santa Claus have also been set up inside the park. A spokesperson of the organisers told PTI that 30 stalls, including ones by reputed hospitality brands of the city, have been set up in the park. There will be carols and choir, and musical performances by various bands, he said. Banerjee's ministerial colleagues Firhad Hakim and Babul Supriyo, and TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brian shared the dias with her. (PTI)