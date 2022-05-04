New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday questioned the authority of Tamil Nadu's Governor to refer AG Perarivilan, convict in Rajiv Gandhi's assassination case, mercy plea to the President when the state's council of ministers had advised him to the release Perarivilan. The bench comprising of Justice LN Rao and Justice BR Gavai was hearing a petition pertaining to AG Perarivilan's release who has served more than 30 years in prison.

Additional Solicitor General KM Natraj appearing for the centre said that the matter was pending before the President since the Governor referred it to him last year in January. The apex court asked if the Constitution actually allowed that as he was bound by the aid and advice of the council of ministers under Article 161. The court said that the Governor could not send the plea to the President as he had no role here.

ASG Natraj argued that the decision on pardon should be left to the President and the Court should wait till then. "We thought it was our duty to interpret the law and not the President's. The question whether the Governor was right in referring the state cabinet's wish to the President, instead of exercising his duty under Article 161 has to be decided by the court," said Justice Rao.

"We cannot shut our eyes to something that is happening against the constitution. We have to follow our Bible - the constitution of India," said Justice Rao. Justice Gavai also pulled up the Centre saying that there was enough time with the President to return plea to the Governor but no decision was taken. "This is a matter concerning personal liberty," said Justice Gavai.

"The man is out on bail," said the ASG. "But he has a Damocles' sword hanging over him!" said Justice Rao. The court said that Perarivilan is not interested in these finer questions of law and just wants to be released. Justice Rao said that he has been in jail for more than 30 years and there are cases where the court has provided relief to those who served for 20 years.

"There cannot be any discrimination in this case whatever be the magnitude of the crime," said Justice Rao. He added that Perarivilan had acquired various qualifications during his jail period, had shown good conduct and if the centre was not willing then the court will consider the case of his release. The court listed the matter for hearing again on May 10 and said that President's decision will not have any bearing on the court. "No one is above the law," said the court.

Also read: SC denies bail to Dawood's nephew, asks trial court to frame charges within 6 month