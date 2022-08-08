Birmingham: Indian women's cricket team scripted history as they clinched their maiden silver medal in the Edgbaston Stadium at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday. India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur played a brave knock of 65 runs but was unable to save India from the hands of defeat as Australia won the match by nine runs to clinch the Commonwealth Games 2022 title.

India was bowled out for 152 and had to settle for the silver medal in their maiden Commonwealth Games campaign Speaking about the performance, Captain Harmanpreet Kaur said, “We had full control on the game, but in the last few overs, we did some mistakes. It is a good feeling to get a medal for the country. We are satisfied with our performance.” (ANI)