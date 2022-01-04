Aligarh: Yeti Narasimhanand Saraswati, a prominent member of Juna Akhara and the chief priest of Dasna Mandir, made some controversial statements saying 'We are Hindus, not Hindustanis. And the ones who are Hindustanis among us will pay the price for being so." He made the remarks on Tuesday, during the inauguration of a Hanuman temple here.

"Only the people who call themselves Hindus will survive and shall be able to save themselves. And the people who aren't or do not become Hindus - be it Jain, Buddhist, Sikh, Dalit, Thakur, Brahmin - will eventually be destroyed by the Islamic Jihad," he said.

He further urged the Hindus to give birth to more children in order to save their temples. "This new trend of producing only one or two children has to stop. The Hindu population has to be increased. In all the states including, be it Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh or Bihar, except the Muslims, the population of all other religions has decreased," he said.

"There must be three or four sons and one daughter in every house, otherwise even God will not be able to save the Hindus," he added.

He further made some derogatory statements about Islam, and said that if there were no Muslims in Nurpur village, there would have been peace in the village too. Adding that he is aware of an FIR being lodged against him for such statements, he said that it does not make any difference to him.