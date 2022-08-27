Kolkata: Prasanna Roy, the middleman arrested by the CBI in connection to the multi-crore West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment irregularities scam, has been identified as a close relation of former Minister Partha Chatterjee. CBI sources said that by relation, Roy is the husband of a niece of Chatterjee, who is currently under judicial custody in the same matter.

It is learnt that Roy was the owner of a car rental service entity at Kolkata's Salt Lake area. After arresting Roy on late Friday evening, CBI sleuths conducted a raid and search operations at his Salt Lake office and reportedly seized a number of incriminating documents clearly indicating how this office was actually used for fund dealing in the teachers' recruitment scam under the garb of car rental services.

Roy also acted as the link between the undeserving candidate and masterminds of the scam. The sources said that from questioning the security personnel in the building where the office is housed, they have come to know that every night an SUV with black-tinted windows used to come to the office, wait and leave after a while.

The agency sleuths doubt that proceeds of the scam were delivered to the office through the SUV.It is learnt that CBI sleuths are really surprised by the meteoric northward graph of Roy's financial fortune between 2014 and 2018, the time slot when the teachers' recruitment scam took place. He started as a small-time house painting contractor and slowly extended his business in other spheres like holiday resorts and even tea gardens in north Bengal.

The CBI sleuths are trying to track the source of the funds through which Roy arranged funds for his business. The investors have also procured documents relating to his ownership of a number of flats in and around Kolkata. The sleuths will present Roy at a special court of CBI in Kolkata on Saturday and seek his custody for questioning. (IANS)