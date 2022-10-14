Pujali: A dramatic scene unfolded outside Pujali Police Station in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Thursday after a youth was spotted standing on the roadside with a knife against his throat, demanding a conversation with his girlfriend.

It has been learnt that behind the actions of Sheikh Sohail, a resident of Birlapur village under Mayapur Village Panchayat, lay an unsuccessful previous escapade with his beloved. The 22-year-old, as per information, had run away with the minor girl 22 days back and returned after the duo spent three days at a hotel.

The incident did not go down well with the girl's family, however, as she was accompanied to the police station on Thursday by her father. A subsequent police complaint saw Sohail and his father being sent to prison following court orders. On Friday, the duo were granted bail and sent home.

The issue intensified later on Friday, when the minor and her father were summoned at the PS for questioning. Visuals from the time display a large crowd at a distance, with some bystanders referring to Sohail as 'bhaipo' (nephew) and pleading with him to come to his senses. At one point, the forlorn lover is seen finally swayed by persuasion, when the alert cops catch him and take away the weapon.